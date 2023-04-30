Don Stanley Uhl

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Donald Stanley Uhl, 92, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Sioux City passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the West Ridge Care Center.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Nativity Catholic Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born May 27, 1930 in Sioux City; the son of Ray and Theresa (Knittel) Uhl. Don grew up in Sioux City attending St. Joseph Grade School and graduating from Trinity High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean conflict before being honorably discharged in 1953. Don graduated with an Engineering Degree from the University of South Dakota in 1958.

Don lived in various places throughout his lifetime including Baltimore, Md.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Sunnyvale, Calif., before settling down to live in Cedar Rapids and Sioux City. During his career he worked on highly sensitive military projects for Defense Contractors Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Rockwell-Collins Inc. He retired from Rockwell-Collins in 1990. Some designs from those highly sensitive projects are still in use by the military today.

He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Don enjoyed many interests throughout his life including being an avid snow skier, bicycling, bow hunting and wine making. In his 30s and 40s he enjoyed owning and driving Corvettes and co-founded the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club in 1963. Don was very meticulous with detail and could be found most of his life working on yard projects, doing mechanical work on autos and appliances and even building one of his homes in Cedar Rapids by hand.

Don's life was greatly influenced by the Great Depression and losing his mother at the age of eight. In his youth, he worked various jobs delivering newspapers, setting bowling pins, mowing lawns, servicing autos and occasionally working on relatives farms to help with the family finances.

Those that knew Don know he lived with a competitive zest for life, high degree of integrity and principles, fervent attention to detail and a resolute faith in God and the Catholic Church. Up until 18 days before his passing, Don enjoyed living unassisted in his home and continued regular visits to the Rockwell Collins Rec Center.

He is survived by his sister Rita Consolvo of Virginia Beach, Va.; 12 nieces and nephews Terry Bannister (Don Beard) of Juneau, Alaska, David Consolvo (Claire) of Covesville, Va., Bill Consolvo (Becky) of Darlings Island, New Brunswick, Tim Consolvo (Olga) of Cary, N.C., Curtis Consolvo of Virginia Beach, Va., John Uhl (Niki) of Sioux City, Marcia Krage (Joe) of Sioux City, Ruth Blume (Chris) of Omaha, Neb., Margo Uhl (Rachel Dyke) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Paul Uhl (Emily) of Langley, Wash., Phil Uhl (Rhonda) of Omaha, and Mary Flos (Richard) of Fort Lupton, Colo.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters Sylvester Uhl, Delores Uhl, Marvin Uhl, Vance G Uhl, Marguerite Bannister, Gerald R Uhl, Milton Kenneth Uhl, Clifford Uhl, and three infant brother and sisters; nephew Paul Consolvo; and great-niece Whitney Dailey.

The family would like to particularly thank the staff of West Ridge Care Center for their passionate care and attention to Don during his short stay there.

Don's tribute video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmIOQsxnWX0.