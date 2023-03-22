Donald W. Jensen

Sioux City

Donald W. Jensen went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Sioux City with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Donald was born on Feb. 27, 1928, in Centerville, S.D. He attended the Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High School in 1946. He served in the United States Medical Corp and was discharged in 1947. He married Mildred Fish on Dec. 11, 1948. They were married for 74 years.

Donald taught Vocational Graphic Arts in the Sioux City School System for 50 years retiring in 1997. Donald was a member of Central Baptist Church. He taught all ages in Sunday School for 46 years.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mildred; five children Linda (Gary) Olsen, Connie (Gary) Hoklin, Donna (Terry) Cherry, Greg (Miriam) Jensen, and Doug (Lisa) Jensen; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one niece; and one grandniece.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Lars Jensen and Alma Jensen-Merritt; brother and his wife, Vincent and Irene Jensen; stepdad Gerald Merritt; daughter Susan Jensen; twin granddaughters Jessica and Anastasia Cherry; grandson Jason Olsen, great-grandson Michael Kunze; and great-grandson Henry Oliver.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Central Baptist Missionary Fund.