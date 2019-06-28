Brunsville, Iowa
Donna Ann Harbeck, 59, of Brunsville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a care center in Remsen, Iowa.
The family is planning a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna was born on Aug. 1, 1959, in Sioux City. In 2005, she moved to Brunsville with her significant other, Robert Dieteman. Robert and Donna resided in Brunsville until she moved to the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen in 2016.
Donna loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors, coloring, watching movies and football, listening to music, singing, and talking on the phone. She was a loving and caring mother.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Jeremy Harbeck, Rosada (James Swan) Folsom, Beulah (Ahmed) Gill, Carl Stoddard, and Crystal (David Bell) Kidd; her grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, Maelynne, Keegan, Rachael, Noah, Josie, and Heavenly, all of Sioux City; and her significant other, Robert Dieteman of Brunsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elamo; and infant son, James.