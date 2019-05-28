Moorhead, Iowa
71, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Service: May 30 at 10:30 a.m., Moorhead Christian Church. Burial: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Visitation: May 29 from 5-8 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
