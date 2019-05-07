Sioux City
Donna Belle Luse, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Floyd House.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna Belle was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Bronson, Iowa, to Earl and Lizzie Hanner. She graduated from Climbing Hill (Iowa) High School.
She was united in marriage to Tony Luse on July 3, 1952, in Springfield, Tenn. They lived in Germany while Tony served in the U.S. Army, then moved back to Sioux City. From there they moved to South Carolina, then Texas, finally settling back in Sioux City, where Donna opened Health Plus. Serving Siouxland for more than 35 years, providing health and wellness products for the community.
Donna was a member of Holly Springs Bible Fellowship and enjoyed sewing, quilting, woodworking projects and traveling.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 66 years, Tony; children, Mike (Lorna) Luse, Pat (Teresa) Luse, and Tim (Sheila) Luse, all of Sioux City, Todd (Christy) Luse of Pennsylvania, and Tammy (Darren) Hora of Sioux City; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene (Donna) Hanner of Climbing Hill, Ron (Becky) Hanner of Florida, Cliff (Linda) Hanner of Pennsylvania, and Trudy Cuozzo of Omaha; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Carl Henry Hanner and Janice (Hanner) Schram; brothers-in-law, Vince Cuozzo and Jim Schram; grandson, Chris Luse; and great-grandson, Myles Jennett.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministry (STEMM), http://stemm.org.