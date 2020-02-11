Correctionville, Iowa

Donna D. Hansen, 97, of Correctionville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville, with the Rev. Kim A. Crummer officiating. Burial will be in Correctionville Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Donna was born on Nov. 10, 1922, the daughter of Herb and Fern (Strawn) Shever. She spent her life in the Correctionville community. She graduated from Correctionville High School in 1940, where she took a normal training class. She attended Wayne State College in Nebraska that summer. That fall, she started teaching rural school at age 17. She taught several years in Woodbury and Ida country schools.

She married Darold C. Hansen on May 30, 1943. Darold passed away Dec. 8, 2008.

Donna enjoyed embroidering tea towels, fishing, and traveling to Branson, Mo., with the Emerald Club in Ida Grove, Iowa. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of United Methodist Women.