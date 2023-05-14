Donna D. Pederson

Evanston, Ill., formerly Sioux City

Donna D. Pederson, 70, of Evanston was called home Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, to be with the Lord.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Born Dec. 18, 1952, to Michael E. and Dolores H. (Wickey) Pederson, Donna was all things good and bright and certain. She had a true zest for life and an unrelenting curiosity for all things this earth had to offer. At age 17, she left Sioux City for the big city, Chicago, and a new life at Mundelein College where she would meet friends who are with her to this day.

After college, Donna went into the advertising business, landing a job at Martin J. Simmons Ad Agency, where she learned skills that would eventually take her to self-employment and the start-up of Lindon Graphics Press, that she owned and operated with her partner, Lin. This enterprise lasted 20 years after which she pursued a new endeavor that turned into a career she totally immersed herself in, Information Technology.

Donna attended Computer Systems Institute in Skokie, Ill., where she completed all class work and earned Industry specific Certifications in various Operating Systems, including Microsoft. This led to her employment with IBM in the year 2000. She was Team Lead on the Jones Lang LaSalle account until 2019 when she retired from IBM and went to work for MBI, (a competitor of IBM), continuing on the JLL account. Because of declining health, Donna retired completely in 2020.

Donna had many other passions: wood working, Bluegrass music, baking, fishing, reading anything she could get her hands on, and family. She fiercely loved her family and often lamented about not getting to see them enough.

Donna is survived by her partner of 42 years, Lin Ungerer; sister Vicki Brown (Terry); sister Carol McDermott; nieces Kerri Brown Struthers (Marty), Diana Anderson Sonnenberg, and Laura Bush; nephews Michael McDermott, Mark McDermott (Kathy), Tim McDermott (Lindsey), and Michael Pederson; many great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece.

Donna was preceded in death by her mom and dad; sister Trudy Anderson; brother Mike Pederson; niece Michaeline Haas; nephew Lewie Anderson; niece Kimberly Brown; and brother-in-law Larry McDermott.