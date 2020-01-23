Donna D. Turner

Sioux City

Donna Darlene Turner, 92, of Sioux City, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local care facility.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Wilson of Glendale Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. today, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Donna was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Sioux City, to Byron G. and Nina V. (Berg) Spear Sr. She was one of six children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She met Lencel "Pat" Turner and they were married on June 11, 1945, in Sioux City, where they lived happily ever after. In the early 1960s, Donna began working for Gerkin Windows and Doors. She was ultimately promoted to foreman, becoming the first woman to hold that position. Donna retired from the company in 1987. Donna returned to work in the early 1990s preparing and serving food samples at Hy-Vee until 2014.