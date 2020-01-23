Donna D. Turner

Sioux City
Donna Darlene Turner, 92, of Sioux City, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local care facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Wilson of Glendale Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. today, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Donna was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Sioux City, to Byron G. and Nina V. (Berg) Spear Sr. She was one of six children.
She met Lencel "Pat" Turner and they were married on June 11, 1945, in Sioux City, where they lived happily ever after. In the early 1960s, Donna began working for Gerkin Windows and Doors. She was ultimately promoted to foreman, becoming the first woman to hold that position. Donna retired from the company in 1987. Donna returned to work in the early 1990s preparing and serving food samples at Hy-Vee until 2014.
Pat and Donna started to travel the country in their motor home during retirement and enjoyed spending winters in southern Texas. Donna also enjoyed boating on the Missouri River, gardening and doing yard work. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church, Ladies Auxiliary at church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are three children, John (Patricia) Turner, Patrick Turner and Judy Turner, all of Sioux City; grandsons and granddaughters; great-grandsons and great-granddaughters; and four great-great-grandchildren who gave her the nickname "GiGi"; a sister, Norma Gwinn; a sister in-law, Ruth Spear; along with many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Jim Spear and Byron Spear Jr.; and two sisters, Caroline Cooley and Margaret Dagle.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
7:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
11:00AM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104