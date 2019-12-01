Donna (Dowling) Hanner

Donna was born Sept. 11, 1934, on a farm near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, the daughter of Lafayette and Vida (Kendall) Dowling. Her family would eventually buy a farm north of Holly Springs, and this would be her home until she graduated high school at Holly Springs. Her senior year, she caught the eye of her future husband, Eugene Hanner. They were married in German City Church just outside of Holly Springs on June 28, 1953. They lived in Sioux City for awhile until returning to the Holly Springs area. After the death of her father in 1964, she and Eugene moved to the family farm to operate it for her mother, until her passing in September of 1992. Donna and Eugene then bought the family farm from her two sisters, Dorothy Lathrup and Judy Lowenstein. She remained there until her death.