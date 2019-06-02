Sloan, Iowa
90, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 5 at 10:30 a.m., Evangelical Covenant Church. Burial: Fairview Township Cemetery. Visitation: June 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Cre Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Sloan, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
90, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 5 at 10:30 a.m., Evangelical Covenant Church. Burial: Fairview Township Cemetery. Visitation: June 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Cre Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.