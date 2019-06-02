{{featured_button_text}}

Sloan, Iowa

90, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 5 at 10:30 a.m., Evangelical Covenant Church. Burial: Fairview Township Cemetery. Visitation: June 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Cre Service, Onawa, Iowa.

the life of: Donna F. Williams
