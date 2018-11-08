Kempner, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Donna J. Melham, 83, of Kempner, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 1, 2018.
Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
She was born on Aug. 23, 1935, to the late Frederick and Opal (Warren) Dishman, in Chariton, Iowa.
Mrs. Melham was a proud homemaker to her husband and children. She was an amazing grandmother to her grandkids. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and being a 30 plus year member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City prior to her move to Texas in 2012. Donna will be remembered for orneriness, wicked sense of humor, her sass as well as her love for Danielle Steel novels, crossword puzzles and playing cards. She will be dearly missed.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Carroll, and husband, Harold of Kempner; stepdaughter, Cindy Marie Cooper, and husband, Jeff of Canby, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Jo Tyler of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tiesa Hollaway (Michael), Tasha Carroll, Danielle Anderegg (William), Alexis Carroll, Gabrielle Carroll, Lonnie R. Carroll, III, Nakia Tyler, Ry Michael Tyler, TJ Cooper (Bridgett) and Nathan Cooper; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; and brother, Richard Dishman, and wife, Ethel of Knoxville, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gaylord Tyler; second husband, Gerald Melham; and son, Michael Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to Hill Country Communities Ministries, P.O. Box 1064, Leander TX 78646.