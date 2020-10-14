Donna J. Stratton

Oto, Iowa

Donna Jean Stratton, 96, of Oto, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Oto United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Oto Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Donna was born on Oct. 17, 1923, near Oto, the daughter of Edward and Bernice (Kimsey) Benton. She graduated in 1941 from Oto High School. She then went to Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb., and earned her teaching degree in 1944. Donna had taught for 32 years in Quimby, Iowa, and Anthon-Oto schools.

On Dec. 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Stratton in Oto.

Donna was a member of the Oto United Church of Christ, active as a Sunday School teacher, church organist, and a member of the church board and Ladies Mites Society. For 73 years, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, having joined in 1947.