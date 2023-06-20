Donna Jean Henrich

Okoboji, Iowa

Donna Jean Henrich, 83, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Accura HealthCare in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Family will be present for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Donna's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Arnolds Park, Iowa, followed by a luncheon at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.

Donna was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Mallard, Iowa, to Frank "Biz" and Velma (Steen) Boyd. Donna grew up in Newell, Iowa, where she met her longtime love Dennis Henrich in 4th grade. At Newell High School, she was a drum major, basketball player and football cheerleader. On May 10, 1958 - a year after graduation - she and Dennis married at the Newell United Methodist Church.

The couple resided in Newell, Council Bluffs and Cedar Falls, Iowa, before moving in 1964 to Cherokee, Iowa, where they raised their two daughters.

Donna was a frequent actor in Cherokee Community Theatre productions. She also was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church choir and many bridge clubs. An avid reader, Donna opened The Bookseller in Cherokee in 1977, and later owned and operated The Bookseller II in Spirit Lake, where she and Dennis had a home on East Lake Okoboji. Donna cherished her time with friends and family at the lake, especially playing Shanghai rummy and watching her grandsons swim off the dock. She and Dennis traveled many winters, most frequently to Gulf Shores, Ala.

Wherever she was, she never missed an opportunity to dance with her husband - at the Cobblestone Ballroom, the Cherokee Country Club and wedding receptions - especially to big band music.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dennis Henrich; daughters Jennifer Henrich and Amy (Tim) Hynds, and grandsons Nicholas and Nathan Hynds, all of Sioux City; sisters-in-law Elayne Boyd of Iowa City, Iowa, and Coleen (Arvid) Baughman of Storm Lake, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Jeanette Galbraith; brothers Frank Boyd, Jr. and Steen Boyd; brother-in-law Lloyd Galbraith; and childhood friend Irene Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary UMC Youth Fund.