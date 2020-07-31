× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna Jean Peterson

Sioux City

Donna Jean Peterson, 90, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106 with the Rev. Erica Mac Creaigh of Westminster Presbyterian Church officiating; a luncheon will follow. Interment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, Iowa. The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel. Mask wearing is encouraged, but optional. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Donna was born October 7, 1929 in Hawarden, to Que and Nina (Handy) Haines. She grew up in Hawarden and graduated from Hawarden High School. The family attended the Associated Church of Hawarden where Donna was baptized. Donna married Raymond L. Peterson on Nov. 9, 1950 in Alcester, S.D. In Jan. of 1951, Ray entered the service and left for Korea. During that time, Donna worked at the bank in Hawarden.