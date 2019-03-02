Sioux City
Donna Kinzie, age 88, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Community Bible Church in Butte, Neb. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate. Burial will be in Butte City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Neb.
Donna Fae Kinzie, the daughter of Otis and Ellen (Anderson) Armfield, was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Gross, Neb. On Aug. 28, 1952, Donna was married to Chester Kinzie in O'Neill, Neb. They were the parents of four children, Rick, Marilyn, Allen, and Arlene. Donna spent most of her life in the Butte area before moving to Sioux City.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City.
Donna is survived by her children, Rick Kinzie, Marilyn (Jason) Cline, Allen Kinzie, and Arlene (John) Roethler; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lowell (Loretta) Armfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester; two brothers, Myron and Ralph; and two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Kinzie and Kelley Kinzie.