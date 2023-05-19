Donna Lee Wurster

Sioux City

Donna Lee Wurster, 78, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Todd Schlitter officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at the church. A private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donna was born May 18, 1944, in Sioux City, the daughter of Donald L. and Virginia G. (Nagel) Lawrenson. She graduated from Leeds High School and attended Nettleton Business Training College. Donna married Dennis P. Wurster on June 9, 1963, in Sioux City.

Donna was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir, was a member of the Eve Circle, and a part of different church committees throughout the years. She enjoyed crocheting and would give friends and family members her creations. She also quilted many baby blankets for St. Luke's Hospital. Donna enjoyed planting her flowers, visiting Disney World, and spending time with her loved ones at the family lake home on Spirit Lake.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis "Denny" Wurster; sons Randy (Pam) Wurster of Sioux City, and Brad (Candace) Wurster of Marion, Iowa; granddaughters Kelsey (Bret) Beyeler, and Ashley Wurster; brothers Gary (Linda) Lawrenson of Iowa City, Iowa, and Jack (Alice) Lawrenson of Sioux City; and sister Barbara (Jim) Meurer of Golden, Colo.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Virginia Lawrenson; and daughter Tracy Ann Wurster.