Donna M. Bergeson

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Donna Mae Bergeson, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Lincoln.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck, L.S. officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donna, the daughter of Lena Ganzevoort Matheson Beatty and John Matheson, born on March 10, 1934, in Sutherland, Iowa. The family moved to Gaza, Iowa, where her brother, Delbert Lee, was born. They moved to Primghar, Iowa, at her age four. After graduating from high school, Donna attended St. Joseph School of Nursing briefly.

She was married to Ray Hatt for seven years. She had three pregnancies, but all three daughters died at birth. Donna was employed by Drs. Nickolisen and Whiteside for 18 years. She met Ronald Bergeson when he was a dental patient. After a year and a half, they were married, happily married, for the next 45 years. After furthering her education, she was a chemical dependency counselor for Jackson Recovery Center until retiring after 18 years.