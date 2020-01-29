Donna M. Bergeson

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Donna Mae Bergeson, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Lincoln.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck, L.S. officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna, the daughter of Lena Ganzevoort Matheson Beatty and John Matheson, born on March 10, 1934, in Sutherland, Iowa. The family moved to Gaza, Iowa, where her brother, Delbert Lee, was born. They moved to Primghar, Iowa, at her age four. After graduating from high school, Donna attended St. Joseph School of Nursing briefly.
She was married to Ray Hatt for seven years. She had three pregnancies, but all three daughters died at birth. Donna was employed by Drs. Nickolisen and Whiteside for 18 years. She met Ronald Bergeson when he was a dental patient. After a year and a half, they were married, happily married, for the next 45 years. After furthering her education, she was a chemical dependency counselor for Jackson Recovery Center until retiring after 18 years.
Donna was a past president of the Sioux City Dental Assistant Association, of the White Horse Mounted Patrol Stablemates and of the PEO Chapter JG. She was an auxiliary member of the Women & Children's Center and a member of Shrine Kanduetts. Donna enjoyed being a big sister with the Big Sister/Big Brother program. She was on the committee of the Young Ambassadors Club and was a chaperone for the Truckers Day Queen candidates for many years. Donna was a chaperone for the Miss Iowa candidates for years when it was in Sioux City. She traveled extensively throughout her life, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends often. Donna enjoyed the Red Hat Gigglers. She spent the last five years in Lincoln.
Donna leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Del (Sharon) and his family, Michael, Scott (Margaret), and Jane (Steve) Bartunek; her stepsons, Bradley Bergeson and Rodney Bergeson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five grandnieces and grandnephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronald Bergeson.
Service information
10:30AM-11:00AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106