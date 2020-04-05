× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Krause

Sioux City

Donna Marie (Hillegas) Krause, of Sioux City, died after a short illness on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sioux City.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, services are for immediate family only and will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

She was born on June 29, 1933, in Shelby, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Sophia (Augustine) Hillegas. Prior to graduating from high school in Thurston, Neb., Donna began teaching at a one-room country schoolhouse outside of town. She made many lifelong friends among both her students and neighbors who would give her a ride to or from the schoolhouse, as well as her classmates at Thurston Public School.