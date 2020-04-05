Donna M. Krause
Sioux City
Donna Marie (Hillegas) Krause, of Sioux City, died after a short illness on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sioux City.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, services are for immediate family only and will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
She was born on June 29, 1933, in Shelby, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Sophia (Augustine) Hillegas. Prior to graduating from high school in Thurston, Neb., Donna began teaching at a one-room country schoolhouse outside of town. She made many lifelong friends among both her students and neighbors who would give her a ride to or from the schoolhouse, as well as her classmates at Thurston Public School.
She married William “Bill” Krause on Feb. 25, 1955, in Winnebago, Neb. She completed her course of study at Nebraska State Teachers College in Wayne in 1952, and continued teaching in one-room schoolhouses in Wayne and Thurston counties until shortly after her marriage. She and her husband began farming outside of Winnebago, and continued that until Bill's farm accident in 1974. She and her husband were the parents of two children, at least one of whom turned out amazing. Those two children provided them with six grandchildren, each of whom were amazing to their grandparents.
After leaving the farm, she and her family moved to Homer, and she held a number of different jobs, including postmaster for Homer, waitress at the Knight Stop, and master of many tasks at Western Cartographers. Ultimately, her love of teaching and her grandchildren brought her back to the classroom as a volunteer at Homer Public School, where she became “Grandma Krause” to a generation of students.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Janet) Krause of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandsons, Rodney Jenkins of Sioux City, and William (Melissa) Krause of Tucson, Ariz.; granddaughters, Brooke (Christopher) Hines of Omaha, Vanessa Krause of Yokohama, Japan, Melissa (Daryl Jr.) LaPointe of Homer, and Kristi (Anthoney) Ellis of Sioux City; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years; her daughter, Ann (Lonnie) Nye; her parents; one sister, Della Drum; and two brothers, Roland and Harlyn Hillegas.
Donna requested that any donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Wayne State Foundation, c/o Donna M. (Hillegas) Krause Elementary Scholarship, 1111 Main St., Wayne, NE 68787.
