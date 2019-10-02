Sioux City
Donna M. Kumm, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Pioneer Valley Living & Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Dr. Michael Kumm will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of William and Maxine (Ebmeier) Delfs. Donna grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1955.
On March 10, 1957, Donna married Donald H. Kumm in Sioux City.
Donna enjoyed staying at home with her children before her employment with Palmer Candy, and then she retired from Western Hills AEA after working there for 22 years.
Donna was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of LWML and Lamplighters. Donna was also a member of River City Anglers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, camping and fishing. Donna was best known for doing anything for everyone else, except for herself.
Survivors include her husband, Don of Sioux City; her children, Rev. Dr. Michael Kumm (Janet) of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Doug Kumm (Penni) of Johnston, Iowa, Greg Kumm (Angela Ward) of Bridge City, Texas, and Dawn Bratvold (Kyle Smith) of Sioux City; her sisters, Dollie Howard, Diane Lande (Ron), Judy Evans (Dick), all of Sioux City; her brother, Jack Delfs of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren, Bobby Bratvold (Jamie), Ryan Bratvold (Addy), Tim Bratvold (fiancé Chloe Ryerson), Cody Kumm (Stephanie), Brianna Holbrooks, Jamie Kumm, Kelsey Sullivan (Adam), Tyler Kumm, Mike Long (Marcie), Jeff Long (Stacey), Jamie Scott (Matt), and Laura Winkeler; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, C.V. Walters; her brother, Bill Delfs; and a brother-in-law, Bob Howard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or Concordia Lutheran Church.
