Sioux City
Donna M. Sharp, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna was born on Sept. 5, 1936, in Sioux City, to Frank and Ruth (Leedom) Parish. She was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She was united in marriage to Robert Sharp on Oct. 13, 1963 in Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Donna enjoyed her family, pet dogs, the outdoors, listening to music, gambling and playing slot machines.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Linda Giese, Robert (Tracy), Teri Sharp, Roger (fiancee, Kim Nieman), and Tammy Broome, all of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron Parish of Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband.