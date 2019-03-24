Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

82, died Thursday, March 21, 2019.  Service:  March 25 at 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.  Burial:  at a later date.  Visitation:  March 24 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Donna M. Sharp
