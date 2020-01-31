Donna Mae Haage

You have free articles remaining.
Le Mars, Iowa
84, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Service: Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church-Grant Township, Le Mars. Burial: Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 2, 1-3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
10:30AM
Christ Lutheran Church - Grant Township
27071 C-16
Le Mars, IA 51031
Feb 3
Burial
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:15AM
Christ Lutheran Cemetery - Grant Township
27071 C-16
Le Mars, IA 51031
