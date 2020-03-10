Donna R. Conner

Sioux City

Donna R. Conner, 74, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 6, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Donna was born on Jan. 26, 1946, in Charleston, Ill., the daughter of Donald and Gladys (Ewbank) Barcus. She graduated from Charleston High School in 1964. During the early 1980s, she moved to Sioux City.

She lived in the rural area of Sioux City and enjoyed caring for her animals. Later, she moved to the Prime Living Apartments.

Donna is survived by her sons, Mike (Sue) Ghere of Bremen, Ohio, and Mark (Viktoria) Ghere of Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Amanda (Bradley) Braundmeier of Glen Carbon, Ill.; seven grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Regina) Barcus of Greencastle, Ind., and Gregg Barcus of Des Moines; and her cat, Miss Lovey.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.