Sioux City, formerly Danbury, Iowa
78, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Memorial service: June 7 at 2 p.m., St. Mathew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, Sioux City.
Sioux City, formerly Danbury, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
78, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Memorial service: June 7 at 2 p.m., St. Mathew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, Sioux City.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.