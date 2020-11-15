Donna Rae Furlong
Sioux City
Donna Rae Furlong, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
A private, family Mass will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. The service will be live streamed at https:/youtu.be/y32CAgFKHnc. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna was born Dec. 22, 1934, to Orlo and Mabel (Dugan) Shank in Aurelia, Iowa. She is a graduate of Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines. She married Philip (P.D.) Furlong in 1955, and they were blessed with five children.
Donna was an active member of St. Michael Parish and attended Mass daily. Being a devout Catholic, she was always ready to lend a helping hand at church events or the many places she volunteered. Entertaining at the holidays, dressing a grand table, undercooking a massive Braunger's prime rib, decorating the house in spectacular fashion, hosting parties was something that Donna loved to do.
Donna most enjoyed spending time at “The Love Shack,” her cottage on Lake Okoboji, listening to big band music. There, her favorite pastimes were hosting gatherings of family and friends and sitting on the dock sipping a Crown Royal. Donna was an avid Heelan Crusader fan and Iowa Hawkeye fan, throwing many legendary football tailgaters over the years.
She was extremely proud of her time spent as a nursing instructor at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City. Even in memory care, Donna's nursing instinct was strong as she often saw herself as part of the nursing staff and helped to care for other residents in her own way.
She had an impeccable sense of style and loved helping others find theirs in her many years working at La Ventura. Until her final days, Donna's positive attitude, beautiful smile and fun-loving spirit touched everyone she met.
Donna is survived by her son, Michael (Rebecca) of Kansas City; her son, Dave of Dakota Dunes; her daughter, Lori Wilson (B.J.) of Lincoln, Neb.; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Furlong; son-in-law, Jim Lamoureux; and 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Lamoureux) Struyk and Michael Lamoureux, Lauren and Carter Furlong, Caitie, Sidney and Porter Furlong, Sophie, Jack and Joey Furlong and Ben and Andrew Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, P.D. Furlong; daughter, Lynn Lamoureux; and son, Kent Furlong.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City.
