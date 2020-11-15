Donna Rae Furlong

Sioux City

Donna Rae Furlong, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.

A private, family Mass will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. The service will be live streamed at https:/youtu.be/y32CAgFKHnc. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donna was born Dec. 22, 1934, to Orlo and Mabel (Dugan) Shank in Aurelia, Iowa. She is a graduate of Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines. She married Philip (P.D.) Furlong in 1955, and they were blessed with five children.

Donna was an active member of St. Michael Parish and attended Mass daily. Being a devout Catholic, she was always ready to lend a helping hand at church events or the many places she volunteered. Entertaining at the holidays, dressing a grand table, undercooking a massive Braunger's prime rib, decorating the house in spectacular fashion, hosting parties was something that Donna loved to do.