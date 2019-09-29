Sergeant Bluff
Donna Rae Parker, 80, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Celebration of life will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, with a Time of Sharing at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donna was born on June 30, 1939, in Sioux City, to Sherman and June (Johnson) Jensen. She graduated from East High School. Donna married Russell Parker in October 1956, and to this union, four children were born. Donna and Russell later divorced.
You have free articles remaining.
Donna enjoyed going to rummage sales, playing bingo and slot machines. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Chris (Mike) Montgomery of Sioux City, Cindy (Mike) Otis of Kansas, Cheryl Goodall of Texas, and Alan Parker of Texas; grandchildren, Tabitha, Michelle, Tracy, Jennifer, Chad, Samantha, Carol, Tommy, and Hunter; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.