Donna Riibe

DonnaRae Marie (Olsen) Riibe, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away on April 16, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by her children.
Services will be noon Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating, Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. A luncheon will follow the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Donna was born on Feb. 13, 1932, and lived a life devoted to her family and to making wonderful memories. Donna's childhood was spent in and around Hartington, Neb., with her sisters and brothers on the farm. She attended school in that area.
She married Myron Riibe on Feb. 22, 1948 and became the mother of four daughters and one son. Donna worked for many years at Pamida, Nu-Way Drug and in food service for the South Sioux City School District, where she was beloved by children and co-workers. Retirement gave her more time, but as she liked being busy she ultimately returned to working at the school.
Donna always took advantage of going on trips with her kids, siblings, friends, and grandchildren whenever the opportunity arose. These trips made for some of the best moments throughout her long and loving life. However, it was at home around her kitchen table or at the river with family that made Donna the most content and the happiest. Saturday mornings spent with her daughters were a part of her weekly routine and she hosted numerous family holidays.
Donna liked hot coffee, was a Cornhusker fan, enjoyed country music, trips to the Hard Rock Casino and lunch with friends. Above all, she loved spending time together as a family. Donna was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
While a debilitating stroke forced Donna to move to Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City almost five years ago, she persevered. During her years at Regency, she enjoyed making crafts for loved ones.
She led a life that would make many proud. Donna worked hard, had fun, and loved her friends and family. She was strong to the very end and hung on so that her immediate family could gather, say good-bye, and prepare. Her life was a life well lived, and that is all anyone can ask for.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Diane Riibe of South Sioux City; her son, Gary Riibe (Denise) of Dakota City; her daughter, Shelly Meier (Jim) of Rodney, Iowa; her daughter, Vicky Copple (Gil) of Sioux City; her daughter, Debbie Love (Ron) of Dakota City; her sister, Shirley Haberer of Morris, Minn.; her sister, Phyllis Mathiason of Hartington; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 1999; her parents, John and Pearl Olsen; her five brothers; an infant sister; and a granddaughter-in-law.
Donna's family would like to thank the caregivers at Regency Square, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and special friend, Elva, for the wonderful care shown to her.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Parish Center Fund.