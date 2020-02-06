Donna (Sexton) Chrestensen

Sioux City

Donna Mae (Sexton) Chrestensen, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be noon Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S Cleveland St., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Stacy Gerhart officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donna was born on Dec. 8, 1935, in Marathon, Iowa, to Ralph and Hazel (Thode) Sassman. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in Iowa.

On Nov. 11, 1953, she married Donald Sexton in Rembrandt, Iowa. To this union four children were born. The family lived in Spencer, Iowa, before moving to Minnesota, then settled in Sioux City when the children were young. Donald preceded her in death on July 13, 1981. On May 30, 1992, she married Clair Chrestensen in Sioux City. Clair preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2013. Donna was a housekeeping aid for St. Luke's Medical Center for 27 years.