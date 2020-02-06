Donna (Sexton) Chrestensen

Sioux City
Donna Mae (Sexton) Chrestensen, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be noon Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S Cleveland St., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Stacy Gerhart officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Donna was born on Dec. 8, 1935, in Marathon, Iowa, to Ralph and Hazel (Thode) Sassman. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in Iowa.
On Nov. 11, 1953, she married Donald Sexton in Rembrandt, Iowa. To this union four children were born. The family lived in Spencer, Iowa, before moving to Minnesota, then settled in Sioux City when the children were young. Donald preceded her in death on July 13, 1981. On May 30, 1992, she married Clair Chrestensen in Sioux City. Clair preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2013. Donna was a housekeeping aid for St. Luke's Medical Center for 27 years.
She received many trophies for bowling and darts. She enjoyed camping, spending time down by the river, dancing with Jack, watching baby geese, watching football games and attending local basketball games, racing cars, traveling and collecting refrigerator magnets from every state she visited, and spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Donna was very personable, she could carry on a conversation with anyone. She was full of life, caring, and lived spontaneously. Donna was famous for her pumpkin bars and potato salad, which were favorites at family get-togethers.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Deb (Jay Wren) Youngren of Sioux City, Diane (Ken) Hutchinson of Sioux City, Darlene (Roger) Kelley of Sioux City, and Dennis (Carol) Sexton of Sioux City; brother, Gerald (Barb) Sassman of Sioux Rapids, Iowa; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friend, Jack Strong; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; grandson, Jerod Ehmen; granddaughters, Megan and Ashley Kelley; and brother, Eldon Sassman.