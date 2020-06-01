Donna (Thatcher) Moore

She was a stellar cook. She could scour a nearly empty pantry and assemble a meal that was second to none. People would beg for her recipes for rolls, carrot cake, chicken noodle soup, and other specialties. She would write them up as best she could, but she would often chuckle at these requests simply because she was never done refining her cooking over the years.

Her love of arts and crafts throughout the years was the way she would unwind or wind up, depending on the project. Her interests were diverse, from the Christmas carousel horse created from an old rocking horse her kids once played on, to making stunningly detailed dresses for Barbie. People admired her unique cards and her ability to create such special memories from a few pieces of paper and glue. She would get a childlike demeanor as she would cut, sprinkle, and assemble. Allowing her to escape the confines of any stresses she was under.

Creativity allowed her to express her thoughts and show her talents, which she shared freely with her friends and family. She would work with worlds of color and designs would emerge as beautiful as she was. Each crafted piece would carry with it her love, her heart and her soul.