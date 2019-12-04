Sioux City

Donnafae J. Dean, 91, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, peacefully at home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Donnafae was born on Sept. 10, 1928, in Sioux City, to John S. and Florence (Wharton) Butler, Sr. She received her education in Sioux City before her marriage to Lloyd P. Dean on May 8, 1946, in Sioux City. Donnafae was a proud homemaker and caregiver throughout her life, enjoyed golfing in her younger years, collecting bells, and volunteering and cleaning at St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she enjoyed her membership.

Donnafae is survived by her sons Thomas L. (Deborah) Dean of Wilson, N.C., and Paul D. Dean of Sioux City; daughters Linda (Marlin) Evers of Sioux City, and Geri (Tom) Foster of Ashton, Iowa; brother Billy Keairns of Sioux City; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Donnafae was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd in 1992; infant son Richard; brothers Jimmy, Wally, and John; and sister Lois.