Dora 'Geni' Howard

Dora Eugenia J. “Geni” Howard, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at First United Methodist Church of Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapel.com.
Geni, the daughter of Dillo Eugene and Dora (Schroeder) Jenkins, was born on May 10, 1924, in North Kansas City, Mo. Her family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1938. In 1942, Geni graduated from Roosevelt High School. She attended and graduated from Simpson College in 1946. While at Simpson College, she was an active member of the Tri-Delt Sorority.
Geni married Dr. Dwayne E. Howard on March 28, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa. After their marriage, they moved several times to fulfill Dwayne’s military and medical training obligations. They settled in Sioux City, in 1953, when Dwayne started his urology practice.
Geni’s primary focus was always her family. In the later years of her marriage, she was an amazing caregiver to her husband as his health declined. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at the McCook Lake Cabin. She also enjoyed golfing, from which she made many friends and traveled to many beautiful places.
She volunteered time and expertise as president of the Iowa Medical Auxiliary from 1981 to 1983. She served on several boards including Sunrise Manor, YWCA and KWIT.
Geni is survived by her children, Dr. David (Diana) Howard of Dakota Dunes, and Barbara Le Moine of Bellevue, Neb.; daughter-in-law, Janice Howard of Dakota Dunes; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Dwayne; sons, James William and Keith Dwayne; and sisters, Marguerite Perkins and Cathleen Ecton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Unity Point-St. Luke's or Simpson College.