Dora 'Geni' Howard

Sioux City

Dora Eugenia J. “Geni” Howard, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at First United Methodist Church of Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapel.com.

Geni, the daughter of Dillo Eugene and Dora (Schroeder) Jenkins, was born on May 10, 1924, in North Kansas City, Mo. Her family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1938. In 1942, Geni graduated from Roosevelt High School. She attended and graduated from Simpson College in 1946. While at Simpson College, she was an active member of the Tri-Delt Sorority.

Geni married Dr. Dwayne E. Howard on March 28, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa. After their marriage, they moved several times to fulfill Dwayne’s military and medical training obligations. They settled in Sioux City, in 1953, when Dwayne started his urology practice.

