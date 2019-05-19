Sioux City
Doreen C. Bailey, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medial Center in Omaha.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Martha Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doreen was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Sylvester and Mildred (Ragan) Woolworth. She graduated from Leeds High School. Doreen worked various jobs in the Sioux City area. She married Richard Bailey on Nov. 5, 1949, in Elk Point, S.D. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1984, in Sioux City.
Doreen enjoyed playing the piano and organ. You could often find her listening to music, including her favorite artist, Danny O’Donnell, cheering on her beloved Chicago Cubs, or taking care of her precious dogs, Lucy and Benny. She liked to work in her yard, cook, and bake. Her most requested specialty was her potato salad, which she made for all the family gatherings and parties. Doreen was a member of Trimble United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Rick (Sofia) Bailey of Omaha, Dan (Nancy) Bailey of Dakota City, Neb., Ron Bailey of Wakonda, S.D., Don (Jeana) Bailey of Sioux City, and Doug (Sandy) Bailey of Yankton, S.D.; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Merle (Jeanette) Woolworth; sisters, Donna (Al) Baustain and Janice (Dick) Gatz.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Misty; one sister; three brothers; and her beloved toy poodle, Precious.