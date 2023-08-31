Doreen Joy Evert

Hinton, Iowa

Doreen Joy Evert, 84, of Hinton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Grace Evangelical Church in Hinton, Iowa with Pastor Dayle Webbs officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City at 3 p.m. Friday. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Doreen was born in Nemaha, Iowa. to Jessie and Ray Mason. She married Dick Evert on June 24, 1960.

Doreen graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing on Feb. 24, 1957. She served the Sioux City community as a RN for many years. She was a founding member of Grace Evangelical Church in Hinton. Doreen never met a stranger. She was always willing to play a game of cards with family, but not so willing to lose. She also made sure you never left her home with an empty belly.

She is survived by her daughter, Darla (Craig) Clause of Wisner, Neb.; son, Dan (Michelle) Evert of Sioux City; granddaughters, Jessi (Calvin) McManigal of Walthill, Neb. and Randi Clause (Joe) of Sioux City; and grandson, Jacob Elwell (Kristina) of Sioux City. Doreen was also a mother figure to a host of nieces, who love her very much.

Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband, Dick, and other loving family members.

Several hours after Doreen passed, her loving granddaughter, Jessi joined her in Glory.