Hawarden, Iowa
Doris Ann Lausen, 89, of Hawarden, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare Hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by visitation with the family, at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Doris Ann Lohr, the daughter of Chester and Thelma (Dahl) Lohr, was born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Watertown, S.D. She attended country school and graduated from high school in Pipestone, Minn.
Doris married Charles Lausen on Aug. 23, 1949 in Watertown. They made their home in Watertown before moving to Hawarden in 1962. They have lived in Hawarden the past 56 years. Doris taught country school near Watertown for several years and had various jobs in Hawarden through her life, until retiring in 1998.
She was a charter member of American Lutheran Church and her church was very important to her. She enjoyed baking and sewing. Doris liked entertaining and cooking for friends and family. Above all, Doris cherished her family and spending time with them.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Charles; five daughters, Janice (Darrell) Reinking of Johnston, Iowa, Nancy (Russ) Larson, Tammy (Robert) Horton, Shelly (Steve) Busch, and Renee (Steve) Gaul, all of Hawarden; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Donna Borns of Watertown, Mable Noeldner of Eau Claire, Wis., Barbara Ries, Charolette (Allan) Hansen and Chester Lohr, all of Sioux Falls, S.D., LeRoy (Arla) Lohr of Antioch, Calif., and Allen Lohr of Chicago, Ill.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Darlene Becker.
The family prefers memorials be directed to American Lutheran Church.