Sioux City
Doris Ann Adams, 97, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, June 25,, 2019.
Doris will be cremated, and private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris was born Sept. 21, 1921, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Shreve and Myrtle (Hughes) Coe. Doris grew up in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School and then Morningside College.
On June 8, 1946, Doris married Ned Adams in Sioux City. Doris taught school in the Sioux City Community Schools for many years.
She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and a member of the P.E.O. She was an avid golfer and bridge player.
Survivors include her children, Bill Adams (Marsha) of Dakota Dunes, and Joan Swanson (Don) of Tucson, Ariz; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Barb; a grandson; and two sisters, Janet and Helen.