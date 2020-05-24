× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris Belew

South Sioux City

Doris Belew, 88, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at a local care facility.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Doris Belew was born on July 21, 1931, in Adel, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Doris (Gorman) Hupp.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Linda) Belew, Jackie (Steve) Remer, Mike (Mary) Belew, Denise Belew, and Bruce Coughenour; sister, Shirley Plymesser; and 13 grandchildren, Lori Schultz, Misty (Tony) Underwood, Kelly (Jennifer) Belew, DJ Belew, Aimee (Jeff) Uhl, Carrie Hubert, Rachel (Tommy) Koszegi, Caleb Dorr, Seth (Brigette) Dorr, Steven (Lisa) Remer, Corey Remer, Amanda (Brent) Pence, and Megan (Ryan) Lawery.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Belew; daughter, Cindy Coughenour; son, Jeff Belew; one grandson, Todd Schultz; and infant granddaughter, Melissa Belew.

