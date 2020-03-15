Doris 'Dickie' Brooks
Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Brunsville
Doris “Dickie” Brooks, 96, of Le Mars, formerly of Brunsville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Brunsville, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. Webcast will be uploaded to Doris's obituary on the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the services.
Doris K. Dickman was born March 16, 1923 in Brunsville, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Katherine (Harms) Dickman. She attended country school in Brunsville and later graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1940. She attended Sioux Valley Hospital Nursing School and graduated in May of 1944.
She was united in marriage to Leonard Brooks on March 19, 1945 in Luverne, Minn.
They moved to Maryland following World War II, where Leonard graduated from chiropractic school. While in Maryland, Doris was an RN for St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.
After moving back to Iowa, Doris was the heart of the home for her husband and six children, and later worked as an RN at Mapes Nursing Home in Hawarden and later at Brentwood Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. The couple made their home in Brunsville.
After Leonard passed away August 10, 2003, Doris continued to make her home in Brunsville until moving to Le Mars. She became a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars in October of 2018.
Doris was a member of the Le Mars Bible Church where she enjoyed bible study, fellowship with friends for many years, and hearing the good news of forgiveness of sins through Jesus Christ.
She enjoyed reading and listening to 40's Big Band and gospel music. She also enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends and family reunions every year at Lake Minnewaska, Minn.
Survivors include three sons, Len (Lisa) Brooks of Iowa City, Iowa, Mark (Susan) Brooks of Waynesboro, Va., and Bradley (Jamie) Brooks of Huntsville, Utah; three daughters, Cathy (Dale) Halverson of Waterloo, Iowa, Sharon (Keith) Bailey of Hague, a., and Cynthia Brooks of Windsor, Calif.; 17 grandchildren, Chad, Jessica, Natalie, Stephanie, Andrew, Chris, Ben, Claire, Grace, Daniel, Ian, Austin, Tyler, Christian, Meghan, Keeley and Samantha; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley Brooks of Odenton, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Katherine Dickman; her husband, Dr. Leonard Brooks; two brothers and their wives, Don (Imogene) Dickman and Gene (Cheryl) Dickman; and her in-laws, Catherine (Robert) Benson, Wallace Brooks, and Calvin (Shirley) Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Le Mars Bible Church, Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars, and Hospice of Siouxland.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
12:00AM
11:00AM
1550 7th Avenue SE
Le Mars, IA 51031