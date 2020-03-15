Doris 'Dickie' Brooks

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Brunsville

Doris “Dickie” Brooks, 96, of Le Mars, formerly of Brunsville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Brunsville, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. Webcast will be uploaded to Doris's obituary on the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the services.

Doris K. Dickman was born March 16, 1923 in Brunsville, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Katherine (Harms) Dickman. She attended country school in Brunsville and later graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1940. She attended Sioux Valley Hospital Nursing School and graduated in May of 1944.

She was united in marriage to Leonard Brooks on March 19, 1945 in Luverne, Minn.

