Doris "Dude" Nelson

Sioux City, formerly Oakland, Neb.

Doris "Dude" Nelson, 102, of Sioux City and formerly Oakland, Neb., passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home.

Private services were held. Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri View Ave., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Dude had a tendency to say "I came, I saw, I left" and lived her life according to that motto.