West Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City

93, died Friday, April 3, 2019.  Service:  May 8 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City.  Visitation:  May 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. 

the life of: Doris E. Mohan
