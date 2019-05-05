West Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City
93, died Friday, April 3, 2019. Service: May 8 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Visitation: May 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
West Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
93, died Friday, April 3, 2019. Service: May 8 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Visitation: May 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.