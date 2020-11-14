Doris E. Semple

Sioux City

Doris E. Semple, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 Fourth Street. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Doris was born on July 5, 1926, in Walnut Grove, Minn., to Samuel and Eva Gist. She attended Pipestone School in Pipestone, Minn.

In 1948, she married Bernard Veldhuizen. They were married for ten years until Bernard was killed in a plane crash in Le Mars, Iowa in 1959. In 1965, she married Charles Richard Semple, who had three children. Richard now resides at Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Sioux City.

She enjoyed working at Kreske's Department Store in downtown Sioux City in the 1960s and had annual reunions with the "Kreske Girls" for decades. She later worked as a caterer for the Marina Inn and the Sioux City Convention Center.