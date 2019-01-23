Doris Eastman

Sioux City
Doris Bowles Eastman, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, with the Rev. Lloyd Grant officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris was born on May 7, 1931, to Violet (Kern) and Charles Bowles, in Jersey City, N.J. She graduated from John Adams High School in New York City in 1948.
After high school, she worked as a comptometer operator at American Cyanimid in the Rockefeller Center. That same year, she met George Eastman, a Navy hospital corpsman, in a fix-up by friends. They were married two years later in 1951. They lived in Waikiki, Hawaii for a year after marriage as George served in the Navy.
George and Doris had three children, Lawrence, Gregory and Leslie Eastman. After raising her children, Doris earned an associate’s degree at Tidewater Community College, in 1981. She studied art and Spanish, graduating the same spring her daughter, Leslie graduated from UVA.
Doris was a kind and generous heart, who welcomed everyone into her home as family. Her children fondly remember a childhood full of adopted animals, from kittens to ducks and snakes. She had a bed and an ear to offer to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her husband, George Eastman; sons, Lawrence and Greg Eastman; daughter, Leslie Eastman; daughter-in-law Valerie Eastman; and four grandchildren who loved her dearly, Connor and Hannah Eastman and Caitlin and Erin Lukin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet (Kern) Bowles; stepfather, James Campbell; father, Charles Bowles; brother, Ralph Bowles; sisters, Francis (Bowles) Springer, and Prudence (Bowles) Trotter.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in Doris's memory.