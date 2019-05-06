West Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City
Doris E. Mohan, 93, of West Fargo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Jeff Swanson officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris was born the daughter of Hjalmer Siegfrid and Clara Sophia (Bloomquist) Lund on Feb. 25, 1926, in Wakefield, Neb. She graduated from Wakefield High School in 1943. She attended radio teletype school in Omaha, and worked as a teletype operator at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio. In 1945, she moved to Omaha to attend the Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1948. She moved to Sioux City after graduation.
Doris was united in marriage to Robert Carl Mohan on April 20, 1952, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. She worked as a registered nurse in several Sioux City hospitals and as an office nurse for several doctors including Dr. Paul Osincup and Dr. Rex Morgan. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she was part of the Sunday school, women’s circles, and church council.
Doris is survived by her husband, Bob of West Fargo; sons, Jim (Kathy) Mohan of Phoenix, Ariz., Tom Mohan of South Sioux City, Rick (Beth) Mohan of West Fargo, and John (Melanie) Mohan of Perry Hall, Md.; grandchildren, Jill (Greg) Lucas of Kerrville, Texas, Laura (Bill) Johnson of Leander, Texas, Becky (Ryan) Wolf of Peoria, Ariz., Amanda Mohan of Raleigh, N.C., Chris Mohan of Minneapolis, Minn., Ben Mohan of West Fargo, Helen Mohan, Perry Hall, and Lidia Mohan; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marjorie Lund Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.