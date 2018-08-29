Sioux City
Doris Goodon-Hopkins, 85, of Sioux City, quietly passed away on a cool summer morning, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris was born on April 6, 1933, in Norton Kan. Doris chose Iowa as her home for the last 30 plus years. She enjoyed square dancing, bingo and playing cards, but her deepest love was for her family.
Doris is survived by six of her 14 children, George Goodon, Logan Goodon, David Goodon, Charlene Ashoff, Colleen Goodon and Janice Grover; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.