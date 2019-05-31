Le Mars, Iowa
Doris Haage, 83, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A., in Craig, Iowa. The Rev. Trish Underberg, Rev. Charles Wolff, and Rev. Beverly Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Doris Kathryn Baack was born on Sept. 12, 1935, in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Carl William and Katherine (Plueger) Baack. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. She attended country school in Grant Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa, and then high school in Le Mars. She graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1953.
She was united in marriage to Donald Haage on Nov. 9, 1956 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The couple farmed east of Akron in Johnson Township and later east of Craig. In 1963, they moved to the Haage farm west of Brunsville, Iowa, where they farmed for many years. In 1996, they moved to Le Mars. Doris worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years, starting in Le Mars and then Hawarden. She retired in 1997. Donnie passed away on Oct. 18, 2006.
Doris was lifelong member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served on church council and was the chair for the funeral committee for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars, where she served on the board. She also volunteered at the Plymouth County Museum and Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. She enjoyed traveling to many countries throughout the world. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She loved visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in all their activities.
Survivors include her three children, Kim (Merle) Long of South Sioux City, Kurt (Rita) Haage of Akron, and Troy (Becky) Haage of Rosemount, Minn.; six grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) Oatman of Lee's Summit, Mo., and their children, Madilyn and Zoey, Kelli Long of Omaha, Brandon Haage of Akron, Brooke Haage of Akron, Hannah Haage of Denver, Colo., and Jonathan Haage of Rosemount; her brother, Duane (Peggy) Baack of Denver, Colo.; her sister-in-law, Donna Mae Haage of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Katherine Baack; her husband, Donald Haage; her siblings, Dorothy (Wilmer) Klemme, Donald (LaVonne) Baack, and Delores Baack in infancy; and a brother-in-law, Glen Haage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Plymouth County Museum, Christian Needs Center, Akron Care Center, or Hospice of Siouxland.