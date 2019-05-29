{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

83, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Service: June 1 at 10 a.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Craig, Iowa. Burial: St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: May 31 from 4 to 8 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Doris Haage
