× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris J. Harding

Whiting, Iowa

Doris J. Harding, 94, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

A private family memorial graveside service will be in Harrison Cemetery at Whiting, led by Ken Carlson. She will be laid to rest beside her husband. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Doris was born Sept. 17, 1925, in Mapleton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Taylor and Blanche (Dorothy) Jordan. The family later moved to Onawa, where she graduated from Onawa High School in 1943.

Doris and Bernard Harding were united in marriage on March 13, 1943. To this union two sons were born, Clifford "Butch" and Ronald "Dean."

She worked for Freeman Pharmacy for many years and for Dana Kirby.

Doris enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing iris, her siblings, her garden, and visiting with friends. She loved going for rides in the countryside. She will be missed by all who knew her.