Omaha, formerly Emerson, Neb.
Doris J. Hollman, 87, of Omaha, formerly of Emerson, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Roeder Mortuary in Omaha. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday in Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.RoederMortuary.
She is survived by children, Rick (Susan) Hollman, Pamela (David) Howell, and Vaughn (Valerie) Hollman; grandchildren, Alecia Lovegrove, Christina (Brandon) Quindt, Nathan (Shayna) Hollman, Michael (Breann) Howell, Jonathan Howell, and Stacia Howell; great-grandchildren, Olivia Lovegrove, Emily Lovegrove, Chelsea Quindt, Brexton Quindt, and Ace Howell; and a brother, Harold (Lois) Jensen.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dwane.