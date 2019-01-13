Sioux City
Doris L. Evans, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris, the daughter of Percy and Bessie (Young) Walker, was born on Sept. 22, 1929, in Oxford, Ala. She moved to Sioux City with her mother when she was seven. Doris attended Sioux City schools.
She married Reno Evans Sr. on July 20, 1946 in Sioux City. Reno died in 1962. Doris spent most of her life in Sioux City and the Minneapolis area. She did factory work but also owned and operated a few convenience stores for about 10 years in Minnesota.
When she wasn't working, she was a homebody. She did enjoy gardening and keeping in touch with her family.
Doris is survived by her children, Reno Evans Jr., Ronald Evans, Judy Evans, and Roul Evans; sister, Lucille Frizzle; sister-in-law, Kittie Sue Jackson; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reno; and two daughters, Linda and Phyllis.