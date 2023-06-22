Doris L. Schiltz

Sioux City

Doris L. Schiltz, 88, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Mater Dei Parish – Nativity Church, 4242 Natalia Way, in Sioux City. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. There will be a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. A link to view the livestream of the funeral mass will be posted on Doris' obituary page at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doris Lucille, the daughter of Ray Morarie and Lydia Masters, was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Independence, Iowa. At age five, Doris was adopted by Louis Henry and Mary (Sumner) Hauswirth. She graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1953 from Havelock High School. In 1956, Doris received her nursing diploma and was honored with an Academic Award for best nurse in that year.

On Dec. 22, 1957, Doris was united in marriage to Warren Jay Farris at the First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two sons: Bill and Jeff. Warren passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 19, 1961.

On September 1, 1962, Doris married Bernard "Bernie" Schiltz at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. In addition to Bill and Jeff, Doris and Bernie were blessed with three sons: Rick, Greg, and John. The family made their home in Sioux City and Doris worked as a nurse for 40+ years. She worked several years as an OB nurse then transferred to the nursing department on the rehab floor until her retirement.

Doris was very active in the Catholic Church and with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and TOPS Club where she served as area captain in 1990 and 1992. Throughout the years, Doris did a lot of volunteering with different groups including Mended Hearts. She had several hobbies including: cake decorating, traveling, doing ceramics, putting photo albums together, and caring for her flowers. She enjoyed bowling and was a T ball coach for the Morningside Little League. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

She is survived by four sons: Bill (Cheri) Farris of Sioux City, Jeff (Julie) Farris of Ellsworth, Wis., Rick (Pam) Schiltz of Platte City, Mo., and Greg (Deb) Schiltz of Gayville, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Jeni Schiltz of Morganton, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands Warren Jay Farris and Bernard "Bernie" Schiltz; son, John; and seven siblings George, Glenn, Jim, Flo, Norma, Dean, and Allen.