Doris M. Jensen

Sioux City

Doris M. Jensen, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, following a two-month battle with heart failure at her home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Westlawn Presbyterian Church, 2521 W. Fourth Street, in Sioux City, with Walter Haltli officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Doris, the daughter of Russell and Lillian (Babb) Christy, was born on Dec. 18, 1929, in Rodney, Iowa. At a young age, her family moved to Sioux City. Doris obtained her general education diploma in 1973 and graduated from West High School.

On Dec. 31, 1948, Doris was united in marriage to William “Bill” M. Jensen in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City and Doris was a homemaker most of her life. From 1989 to 1995, she worked at Woodbury County Community Action Agency.

Doris was an active member of Westlawn Presbyterian Church.